Citroen C4 updates bring new equipment and improved range for electric e-C4

Citroen has introduced a number of important updates and design tweaks across its 2022 C4 family hatchback range, in addition to giving its e-C4 electric variant extra range.

The C4 starts at £21,310, with the e-C4 priced from £30,895 (including the current plug-in car grant).

The e-C4 Electric — which, since its launch has accounted for over a fifth of all new C4 orders — has received what Citroen calls a “series of technical enhancements” and efficiency improvements all aimed at improving range. The car retains the same 50kWh battery, and — it’s worth emphasising — the same official 217-mile WLTP range figure, but the French carmaker says the updates should see the e-C4 Electric travelling further on a charge during real-world use.

Across the whole C4 range, the entry level Sense and Sense Plus cars get revised wheels with a light grey finish; the more expensive Shine and Shine Plus models are now fitted with 18-inch ‘Aeroblade’ alloys featuring a two-tone diamond-cut design that replaces the dark-tinted finish of the outgoing version.

Interestingly, Citroen has ditched its Obsidian Black exterior paint colour from the range, replacing it with a new shade called Perla Nera Black. And here was me thinking black was just … black. Inside the cabin it’s much as it was before; which is no bad thing because the C4’s interior is already striking. The cabin is dominated by 10-inch infotainment touchscreen, but the C4 now boasts more tech.

The entry-level Sense models now, joins the rest of the range by including Citroen Smart Pad Support as standard. This clever feature allows front-seat passengers to mount a tablet device to the dashboard, using an integrated holder above the glovebox.From a safety perspective, a screen filter is included in the tablet case preventing the driver from being distracted while on the move. Citroen has also designed the passenger airbag with the system in mind, and deploys over the top of the mount in the event of an accident.