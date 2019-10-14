Celebrate the grand opening of Matalan's new Preston store with your chance to win £250 in vouchers!

Family retailer Matalan is proud to announce the opening of a new store in Preston city centre.

Located in St George’s Shopping Centre, the new store will open its doors to the public on Wednesday 16th October 2019 followed by an exciting official launch grand opening event on Saturday 19th October 2019 at 9am with celebrations and golden envelopes containing vouchers for the first 200 customers through the door.

The new Preston store has alot of fashion inspiration

And to celebrate we are giving you the chance to win £250 to spend at the new store.



Taking on an impressive 26,188 sq ft in size, the new store offers plenty of shopping space for customers as well as being in a key central city location.

The new store comes as part of Matalan’s high street concept development plan.

From our very first store that opened in Preston in 1985, to 2019 where we are bringing another store to the high street, this will be a pivotal day for all.



Keeping family at the heart of the brand, the Preston store benefits include womenswear fashion inspiration, fantastic kidswear, menswear and on-trend homeware, all under one roof.

The new store is also home to our health and beauty range, Beauty Collective.

On-trend menswear will be available at the new Matalan store in Preston

A Matalan store spokesman says: “Hello Preston!

"We're so excited to bring Matalan to the heart of the city, offering you amazing fashion inspiration for all the family at incredible value.

"We will be opening our doors on Wednesday 16th October with a special launch event on Saturday 19th October.

"We can't wait to meet you!"

The store address: St George’s Shopping Centre, PR1 2NQ

Opening Hours: Monday-Saturday 9am-6pm; Sunday 10:30am-4:30pm

How to enter for a chance to win £250 to spend at the new store:



Simply answer the following question:

Q: What date is the official launch grand opening of Matalan’s new store in St George’s Centre?

Then email your answer with ‘Matalan’ in the subject field, adding your name, address and contact number to:

competitions@lep.co.uk

Closing date is midnight Monday October 21st.

To give us permission to contact you if you are a winner, please put YES in your email entry. Standard jpimedia competition rules apply. Your details will only be used for the purposes of this competition and not passed to third parties for marketing.