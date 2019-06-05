Chorley garden open for charity

A glorious Chorley garden opens its gates to the public for charity this Sunday (June 9)

Barbara Ashworth is opening the garden in Grey Heights view, off Eaves Lane, Chorley, to raise money for charity through the National Garden Scheme.

The garden is heavily planted with a profusion of perennials, roses and clematis. Although not large, the garden is packed with interesting features for recycling and space saving. It includes a greenhouse, plus vegetable and fruit areas. It's set near the Leeds-Liverpool canal, with a backdrop of the scenic Healey Nab.

There will be craft items and plants for sale, and afternoon tea will be served. The garden will be open from 11am to 5pm, Admission is £3, children free.