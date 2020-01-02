Chorley & South Ribble food hygiene: These are the restaurants, takeaways and cafés with a ZERO or ONE star rating that were inspected in 2019
These are the restaurants, takeaways and cafés in Chorley and South Ribble that have all been given a zero or one-star ratings by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).
This means that major or urgent improvement is needed due to the businesses failing to meet satisfactory standards at the time of the last published inspection. The information published below is from the Food Standards Agency website as of January 2, 2020.
1. Mama Mia (Mia Catering) - Rating 1
Takeaway/Sandwich shop | Mama Mia 242 Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0ET | Last inspected September 10, 2019