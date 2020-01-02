Chorley & South Ribble food hygiene: These are the restaurants, takeaways and cafés with a ZERO or ONE star rating that were inspected in 2019

Chorley & South Ribble food hygiene: These are therestaurants, takeaways and cafs with a ZERO or ONEstar rating that were inspected in 2019

This means that major or urgent improvement is needed due to the businesses failing to meet satisfactory standards at the time of the last published inspection. The information published below is from the Food Standards Agency website as of January 2, 2020.

Takeaway/Sandwich shop | Mama Mia 242 Eaves Lane Chorley PR6 0ET | Last inspected September 10, 2019

1. Mama Mia (Mia Catering) - Rating 1

Takeaway/Sandwich shop | 48 Bolton Street Chorley PR7 3DL | Last inspected December 4, 2019

2. Texas Steakhouse - Rating 1

Takeaway/Sandwich shop | 110 Market Street Chorley PR7 2SL | Last inspected June 19, 2019

3. The Godfather - Rating 1

Takeaway/Sandwich shop | 90 - 92 Chorley Old Road Whittle-Le-Woods Chorley PR6 7LD | Last inspected July 30, 2019

4. Whittle Chippy - Rating 1

