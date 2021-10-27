Get your Santa hats at the ready for Buckshaw’s Virtual Christmas Market

Buckshaw Virtual Christmas Market.

The online event which will run every Friday and Saturday from 7.30pm-9.30pm up to and including the 18th/19th December, will raise funds for Derian House Children’s Hospice and the British Heart Foundation.

Traders can book their 10-minute slot with a donation of £5 and once paid they can then book and secure slots in advance.

With your booking confirmed upon receipt of payment, additional donations are also readily encouraged.

Some of the proceeds from Buckshaw Virtual Christmas Market will go towards Derian House Children's Hospice.

Group Admin for the village’s leading community page Darrell Dunn said: “I would like to thank the two Buckshaw businesses that have helped this become a reality – Marvel at Everything who created the poster gratis and Green Man Marketing who are going to publish it in the village magazine for free.”

He added: “We look forward to you all supporting our local businesses while supporting charities close to our hearts.”

Time slots will be released weekly and advertised on Sundays.