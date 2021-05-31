Pupil Cadence Cockburn, with three of the 59 plant pots in the fund-raising trail which is raising money for Brindle Gregson Lane Primary School

And there's even a Brindle Gregson Lane in Bloom trail you can follow to catch sight of all of the 59 entries in the competition organised by the school's Parent, Teachers and Friends Association (PTFA).

In the last few months the PTFA found it hard to raise funds over lockdown as there were no summer fairs or non-uniform days.

But this idea has taken off - with 59 entries and trail maps selling for £1.

Some of the pots in the Brindle Gregson Lane in Bloom fund-raising event

Amy Cheyne of the PTFA said: "We are all very excited about it, and hoping the children have lots of fun taking part over half term.

"The PTFA have been coming up with a few new ideas for fundraising, and it was then that one member suggested doing our own version of the annual scarecrow event usually run by the village fundraising team. So the plant pot statues were decided upon.

"We chose to ask the village to support the event with a local Facebook plea for plant pot donations.

"Wow! We were overwhelmed with the generosity, from villagers and local garden centres.

Pupils with some of the 59 plant pots in the fund-raising trail which is raising money for Brindle Gregson Lane Primary School

"A take your own / help yourself to pots station was set up and away we went.

"The community spirit within our village is amazing, coming together to support the children and their events."

The trail, almost five miles long, is around Gregson Lane.

The PFTA reached out to local companies for competition prizes.

Some of the 59 plant pots in the fund-raising trail which is raising money for Brindle Gregson Lane Primary School

Vouchers donated by Barton Grange and Afternoon Tea Delights will be the 1st and 2nd prizes.

Says Amy: "Massive thanks to them. The money we raise will be given to the school to help improve the outdoor learning areas."

The voting deadline for the favourite pots has been extended to Friday June 11 following requests from people who are away over half term, but still keen to support the fun initiative.

Follow the link to apply for a trail map and pay £1 donation