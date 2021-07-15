First look inside I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! attraction

I’m a Celebrity... Jungle Challenge opens this month

Thrill-seekers will have the chance to take on their own I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! challenges at a new attraction opening this month in Manchester.

The I’m a Celebrity… Jungle Challenge will take campmates into the heart of the jungle to navigate a series of fun-filled physical challenges, inspired by the blockbuster ITV show.

Featuring Main Camp, the Throne and Winners Bridge, the action-packed experience will put campmates' nerve and agility to the test as they race against the clock in a bid to collect stars and be crowned king or queen of the jungle.

Visitors will get the chance to scale The Ascent, an 8.1m vertical rock climb, race across the suspended Treetop Trail, scramble nets, balance on beams and swing round the Jungle Run, take a leap of faith on Get a Grip and glide through the trees on a Zipline, all as part of timed trials.

While there are no critters to be seen, campmates could find themselves taking on Kiosk Kev and a multiple-choice Dingo Dollar Challenge, if the iconic telephone boxes start to ring out.

James Penfold, controller of partnerships for ITV Global Entertainment said: “I’m a Celebrity... Jungle Challenge is a one of a kind, multi-sensory adrenalin adventure - bringing together the heart and soul of the hugely celebrated series, and ITV’s expertise in curating fantastic, memorable live brand experiences for guests and families across the world.”

Appointed operators, Continuum Attractions’ CEO Juliana Delaney said: “We’re really looking forward to opening the doors on the Jungle Challenge; it will be a totally new and utterly amazing action-packed physical challenge for friends and family to enjoy together this summer.”

Stephen Wild, managing director of MediaCityUK adds: “The arrival of this incredible attraction will bring a real sense of excitement and fun for all the family to MediaCityUK. ITV is already an important part of our community with the presence of the iconic Coronation Street studios and the ‘I’m a Celebrity... Jungle Challenge’ brings the ITV experience even closer to the public, in a unique immersive way.”

I’m a Celebrity… Jungle Challenge opens on July 30, at Quayside, MediaCityUK - formally known as The Lowry Shopping Centre - and you can register online now at www.imacelebrityjunglechallenge.co.uk to access 24 hour priority booking from 8am on July 20.