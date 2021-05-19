Here's how to get involved in the Moonlight and Memories Walk to raise hospice funds
A Lancashire hospice is encouraging supporters to take part in its flagship fundraising event, the Moonlight and Memories Walk.
The biggest annual fundraiser for St Catherine’s Hospice is in its fifteenth year, and hundreds of supporters are set to complete their own version of the poignant four or 10-mile challenge
this June and July.
Emma Jacovelli, head of community engagement at St Catherine’s based in Lostock Hall, said: “We were thrilled with the response to last year’s virtual Moonlight and Memories Walk, and
this summer we’re really excited to see all of the amazing locations people choose to complete the challenge now that we can venture further afield.”

Emma added: “We’re looking forward to seeing people’s photos wherever they are in the world. Whether you’re hiking in the Lake District, exploring the UK’s wonderful coastline, or even
sporting your new Moonlight and Memories Walk t-shirt on a holiday – we want to hear from you!”
Registration is £10 for adults and £5 for children, which includes a 2021 t-shirt and a medal.
Visit www.stcatherines.co.uk or call (01772) 629171 to sign up.
