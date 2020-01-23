First look inside 'refreshed, new-look' Aldi in Buckshaw Village as store reopens following refurbishment
A refreshed, new look Aldi store opens in Buckshaw Village today (Thursday, January 23) following a 5-day closure.
The refurbished supermarket in Lancaster Way has undergone an impressive transformation with new freezers, an expanded range of health and beauty, fresh bread, beers, wines and spirits and easier navigation.
The popular supermarket chain has vowed to give shoppers a taste of the "Aldi of the future'