The new-look supermarket boasts new, easier to access fridges and freezers

First look inside 'refreshed, new-look' Aldi in Buckshaw Village as store reopens following refurbishment

A refreshed, new look Aldi store opens in Buckshaw Village today (Thursday, January 23) following a 5-day closure.

The refurbished supermarket in Lancaster Way has undergone an impressive transformation with new freezers, an expanded range of health and beauty, fresh bread, beers, wines and spirits and easier navigation.

The popular supermarket chain has vowed to give shoppers a taste of the "Aldi of the future'
The popular supermarket chain has vowed to give shoppers a taste of the "Aldi of the future'
0
Buy a Photo
The new fridges and freezers will provide easier to access to items
The new fridges and freezers will provide easier to access to items
0
Buy a Photo
The supermarket will benefit from a wider range of products including health and beauty, fresh bread, beers, wines and spirits
The supermarket will benefit from a wider range of products including health and beauty, fresh bread, beers, wines and spirits
0
Buy a Photo
The store in Lancaster Way has undergone a refurbishment to make it easier to navigate
The store in Lancaster Way has undergone a refurbishment to make it easier to navigate
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2