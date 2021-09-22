Flashback to Chorley Live in 2019

Organisers Chorley Council announced the one-off event to be held in place of Chorley Live this year and a number of outdoor venues have now been confirmed.

Market Street will play host to a whole raft of family fun with children’s entertainers, fairground rides, a climbing wall and more on Friday and Saturday, October 1 and 2.

Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council, said: “Since we announced the new event to boost the town centre and nighttime economy as we recover from the pandemic we’ve been busy putting everything together and we can now start to reveal more detail about what people can expect.

“We wanted to make this an event people of all ages can enjoy both indoors and outdoors so those cautious about gathering together can do so safely.

“We will be utilising Market Street as a focal point for family entertainment on the Saturday with six other performance areas hosting a wide variety of acts over the Friday evening and during Saturday afternoon and night.”

More than 20 indoor venues have signed up to be part of the event with live music acts performing on the Friday and Saturday evenings.

Coun Wilson said: “It is great to see that so many businesses have decided to join in with Chorley’s Big Weekend by putting acts on at their venues.

“This is in addition to the seven outdoor performance areas in the town centre, which means that it really will be a Big Weekend in Chorley - bringing people into the town centre to enjoy themselves and also help the retail and night time economy.

“We have planned the event to appeal to people of all ages with family entertainment, fairground rides and a climbing wall as well as lots of live music to enjoy.”

Says Coun Wilson: “It’s been really important to get our events programme up and running again and we can see the benefit it has brought over community so far with so many people enjoying themselves at Chorley Flower Show, Picnic in the Park and Chorley 10K since the restrictions were lifted.

“It’s really important we continue to support our town centre businesses and hospitality venues across the borough as we continue the transition back to normal and this event promises something for everyone throughout the weekend.

The Big Weekend runs from 6pm–10pm on Friday October 1, and 1pm-10 pm on Saturday October 2.

The council has confirmed the outdoor locations as:

- Market Street

- Fazakerley Street

- Cleveland Street car park (adjacent to the former Buzz Bingo site)

- The Covered Market (two separate performance areas)

- Two performance areas in Market Walk – one by Escape Entertainment and one outside Calico Lounge.

The indoor venues include:

Bootleggers

The Crown

Chorley Little Theatre

Duke of York

Flat Iron

Lamplighter

Lock and Quay

Lost

Massa's

Nellie Pots

No 61 pizza

Panache Lounge

Pearsons

Prince of Wales

Rose and Crown

Sams Bar

Shepherd's Hall Ale House

St Mary's Parish Social Club

Railway Inn

The Shed

The Vaults

White Bull