A bible for beer lovers, the guide shows that here in Lancashire we are blessed with some of the very best of pubs, ale houses and tap rooms in the country.

The guide can be purchased from the CAMRA shop, and there's also a Good Beer Guide app which puts thousands of pubs, beers and breweries at your fingertips.

These are the pubs in Preston, South Ribble and Chorley that made the cut:

1. The Ale Station The Ale Station, 60 Chapel St, Chorley PR7 1BS

2. Plau Gin & Beer House Plau Gin & Beer House, 115 Friargate, Preston PR1 2EE

3. Bob Inn Bob Inn, Market Pl, Chorley PR7 1DA

4. Brig 'N' Barrel Brig 'N' Barrel, 188 Station Rd, Bamber Bridge, Preston PR5 6TP