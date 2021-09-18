Long-awaited Mowgli branch to open in Preston next year

Nisha Katona

Nisha Katona tweeted: "Today I signed my Preston Mowgli lease! It’s actually happening!Aiming for spring or summer of next year in Miller Arcade - taking my chat bombs to a town that is so close to my heart."

The restaurant chain was set to take a new unit in St George's Shopping Centre in 2020.

Preston City Council had previously said it will work with Mowgli to find it a suitable site.

Speculation about the reasons for her pulling out of Preston led her to issue a statement in 2020.

Ms Katona said at the time: "If I could be in Preston I would be.

"It is NOT because of rents or any of our dealings with the wonderful city of Preston - it is because the entire scheme that we were going to be part of is sadly stalled.

"If it resurrects in good time, so will our dreams of a Preston Mowgli."