New Spanish bar/restaurant ready to say 'Hola' in Preston city centre

Bar Pintxos, which offers a flavour of San Sebastian hospitality, has announced it will open its doors on Friday August 27 in what used to be Victoria's Cafe Bar on Cheapside, facing the Flag Market.

The bar will bring Pintxos to Preston - bite-sized pieces of food art, famous in the Basque region, which are designed to eat while standing and socialising.

The culinary creations are often served on skewers and diners will be able to choose a selection from the downstairs servery and then hand the sticks to the server to pay their bill.

Bar Pintxos will be ready to open on August 27.

Local entrepreneur, Anthony Smith, is dusting off his chef whites and will host the 110 cover bar restaurant.

He said: “San Sebastian is a place that is all about great food and drinks and having a good time. I love everything about the way of eating, the Pintxos presentation and the hospitality.

“I’ve put my heart and soul into this venue and can’t wait for people to come and get a taste of the region’s food and the drinks.

"We have some exclusive suppliers on the bar side so you’ll be able to sip the sunshine as you dine.”

Anthony Smith is the man behind the project.

Chefs have already been appointed and Anthony is now looking for Spanish speaking staff who will enhance the authentic atmosphere.