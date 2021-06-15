PICTURES: Croston Sports Club has unveiled a complete refurbishment.
The new look club at the heart of the community was officially opened by club member Chris Baybutt
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 3:57 pm
The scheme included a full refit together with the installation of a new entrance to allow disabled and elderly people better access into the facility.
The Guardian had a sneak preview inside the club and here's some of the pictures.
Read about the refurbishment: New look Croston Sports Club is a dream come true
Page 1 of 3