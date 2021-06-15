Club manager Lisa Watkinson is thrilled with the work

PICTURES: Croston Sports Club has unveiled a complete refurbishment.

The new look club at the heart of the community was officially opened by club member Chris Baybutt

Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 3:57 pm

The scheme included a full refit together with the installation of a new entrance to allow disabled and elderly people better access into the facility.

The Guardian had a sneak preview inside the club and here's some of the pictures.

1. We're open!

The new-look club was officially opened by member Chris Baybutt

2. Spacious and classy

Part of the new-look interior at Croston Sports Club

3. Outside space

There's plenty of room to enjoy the fresh air with the Croston Sports' Club refurbishment

4. A welcome drink

A new-look bar will serve the customers

