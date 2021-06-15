The scheme included a full refit together with the installation of a new entrance to allow disabled and elderly people better access into the facility.

The Guardian had a sneak preview inside the club and here's some of the pictures.

Read about the refurbishment: New look Croston Sports Club is a dream come true

1. We're open! The new-look club was officially opened by member Chris Baybutt Buy photo

2. Spacious and classy Part of the new-look interior at Croston Sports Club Buy photo

3. Outside space There's plenty of room to enjoy the fresh air with the Croston Sports' Club refurbishment Buy photo

4. A welcome drink A new-look bar will serve the customers Buy photo