Salad days for a chic new restaurant in Preston

Saladishy, which claims to offer “guilt-free indulgence,” looks set to move into an empty bank on the corner of Fishergate and Fox Street.

An application to convert the ground floor property, which once housed a branch of Santander, into a “healthy eating restaurant” has been submitted to the city council. And the company is already in the process of hiring staff.

Saladishy will offer a “chic and vibrant environment” and advertising material says it will be “the new healthy in fine dining.”

The former Santander branch will become a swish new healthy eating restaurant.

The menu will include salads (cold and hot), wraps, soups, sushi, smoothies, coffee and cocktails. There will also be contemporary Japanese cuisine, low calorie desserts, fruits and coffees.

The company says it will be “a unique, extravagant, exciting venue, delivering fantastic food and drinks in our first location in Preston ”

Plans for the property show it will have an outdoor seating area on Fishergate, bordered by box hedge planters.

Saladishy has pledged to use a “high quality design” to fit out the premises which are in the Winckley Square Conservation Area.

A report to the city’s planning committee says: “The proposed development ...proposes the re-use of a vacant building which is in disrepair.

“The proposals will provide efficient use of the space which is currently under-utilised and degrading of the local streetscene.

“The proposals are in keeping with the character of the Conservation Area in that there will be no changes to the external appearance of the property.