Get ready for Penwortham Town Council and Galloway's Society for the Blind's Santa dash

Penwortham will be overrun with men, women and children in big red suits as the annual Santa Dash takes place next weekend.

Penwortham Town Council and Galloway's will hold the Penwortham Santa Dash on Sunday, December 15 at noon.

Mayor of Penwortham Town Council, Geoff Crewe, staff from Penwortham Council and staff of Galloways get ready for the annual Penwortham Santa Dash

The event is a family friendly 3km dash (or walk), starting and finishing at Galloway's, Howick House, just off Liverpool Road in Penwortham. Everybody who takes part will receive a Santa suit to dash in along with a medal, a mince pie and hot drink at the end.

There will also be food and entertainment at Galloway's after the event, including local singer Jessica Helen, food and gift stalls and refreshments.

All proceeds raised from the event will help Galloway's provide life changing support to local people living with sight loss.

Rebecca Hetherington, fund-raising assistant, said: “We are really excited about this year’s Santa Dash. We already have a record number of people signed up, so it is looking to be a really successful day. The day is more than just a run, so if the dash itself doesn’t enthuse you, everyone is more than welcome to come to the event afterwards at Howick House for food, drink and festive fun."

Entry is £12 for adults, £7 for children.

A family ticket is £30 and dogs and under twos are free.

There are still plenty of places. To enter visit www.galloways.org.uk/events.

Click here: https://www.galloways.org.uk/events