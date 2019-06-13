Great breaks for Leavers and Remainers alike

Northern travel specialists are bucking the national trend by increasingly entering, not leaving, Europe.

Rail Discoveries, whose train trips track record spans 45 years, this week unveiled bigger and better Europe 2020 Preview Brochure, also boasting quality UK stay-cations aplenty.

The launch includes enticing Early Booking Offer savings of up to £150 while showcasing second to none selection of over 50 great value escorted tours from their expanded portfolio.

Other highlights two brand new tours, increased amount of departures with No Single Supplement chargeable​ and Increased regional departure options.

The travel experts (www.raildiscoveries.com / 01904 734812) have introduced a seven-day Cities & Palaces of Andalucia tour, from £745pp. The fly-rail holiday includes time in Ronda, guided tours of Seville and Cordoba, visits to Granada and stunning Alhambra Palace, as well as return flights, internal transport, daily breakfast and 3-4* accommodation throughout.

The new tour is part of Early Booking Offer bonus that can see customers save up to £60 per booking for 2020 departures on or before August 20. Customers can also choose to depart from a selection of regional UK airports at no extra cost.

Granada's Palatial Alhambra among Cities & Palaces of Andalucia tour attractions

Also new for 2020 is mesmerising six-day Oban, Isle of Skye & Sound of Mull tour, from £545pp. Starting in Glasgow, the itinerary includes exciting journey through Scottish Highlands on iconic West Highland Line.

It also includes trip on Jacobite Steam Train, cruise along Sound of Mull, visit to Armadale on Isle of Skye, tour and whisky tasting at Oban Distillery, as well as internal transport, selected meals and 3* accommodation throughout.

Customers can save up to £60 per booking as part of the Early Booking Offer when booking by August 20 2019 departures next year.

Scenic Sky features in Scottish tour, also discovering Sound of Mull and Oban

The Early Booking Offer is applicable to all tours in Europe & UK Summer 2020 portfolio. Customers can save up to a maximum of £150 per booking when booking 2020 departure on selected tours on or before August 20 this year.

Tours to choose from include 11-day Italian Explorer, from £1,795pp. The itinerary includes guided tours of Rome, Florence and Venice, excursions to Pisa and Lucca and visit to Duomo with return rail to London, internal transport, selected meals and 3-4* accommodation throughout.

When in Rome ... visit cavernous Colosseum during Italian Explorer tour

Rail Discoveries have expanded their selection of departures with No Single Supplement across 15 most popular tours, including nine-day Glacier Express. All Inclusive, from £1,495pp, this fabulous tour takes effort out of travelling with all inclusive exploration of St Moritz, Tirano and Arosa as well as journeys on world famous Bernina Express and Glacier Express. ​

