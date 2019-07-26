Here are some of the best facial mists to keep you cool and hydrated this summer

Keeping cool. Photo by PA
Katie Wright offers eight facial mists to keep you cool this summer.

A quick spritz can make all the difference to your complexion.

Depending on the ingredients, a mist can help tackle everything from redness and puffiness, to a lacklustre complexion.

Close your eyes and hold the bottle about 20cm from your face as you spray a few pumps in a circular motion, allowing the tiny droplets to sink in, before applying your serum or face cream.

Here are eight highly-rated buys for whatever your skin concern...

1. Only Good The Hydrator Mist & Facial Toner, £9.99, Holland and Barrett

Best for: Soothing redness

This chamomile-infused spritz will soothe and calm parched skin - especially if you keep it in the fridge.

2. Soleil Toujours Organic Set + Protect Micro Mist SPF30, £34, Cult Beauty

Best for: Extra sun protection

If you want to top-up on sun protection without ruining your make-up, a mist is the answer. This ultra-fine organic formula is available in SPF 30 and 50.

3. James Read H2O Tan Mist Face, £20

Best for: Topping up your tan

Fight the fade with this clear gradual tanning mist, which also contains rose water and skin-soothing vitamins.

4. Briogeo Sea Goddess Shimmer Mist, £21.50, Cult Beauty

Best for: Subtle shimmer

This multi-use spray is shot through with silver-blue particles, to give your complexion a subtle mermaid-like glow.

5. Institut Esthederm Cellular Water Mist, £18, Feel Unique

Best for: Anti-ageing effects

Packed with antioxidants, this powerful formula acts like a serum, helping to protect the skin from the stressors and free radicals that cause premature ageing.

6. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra 8 Daily Soothing Hydrating Concentrate, £13, Escentual

Best for: Sensitive skin

Combining La Roche-Posay’s famed thermal water with just eight other ingredients - including allantoin, which soothes irritation - this ultra-light, fragrance-free mist is ideal for those with sensitive skin.

7. Aman Skincare Grounding Desert Dew Face Mist, £75

Best for: Reducing puffiness

Powered by damask rose petals and sandalwood (a natural anti-inflammatory), this luxury mist also contains homeopathic silver, known to calm skin and reduce puffiness.

8. Balance Me Hyaluronic Plumping Mist, £16, Beauty Flash

Best for: The frequent flyer

Regular blasts with a mini mist can negate the effects of a long haul flight.