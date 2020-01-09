Here are the most popular gyms in Lancashire which offer mental health and wellbeing support
Looking after the mind is just as important as the body.
Plenty of gyms now offer wellbeing workshops to promote a positive mindset.
1. AK Active, Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall
Husband and wife duo Kimberly and Adam Badat launched the gym in 2017 after using fitness as a way to combat their anxiety and depression.'They state: Every time you leave our doors, you will be walking out in a better mood than when you walked in.
A ladies only gym, in Caxton Road, Fulwood; a mens site in Preston Technology Centre. The Mens Hub, will open at South Rings Business Park Feb 1.'The groups support all aspects of health, including emotional wellbeing.
The gym is run by boxer Michael Jennings and his brother Dave, teaching adults and children boxing. 'There is a free session every Wednesday at 5pm for anyone with depression or anxiety. They also train with youngsters who have been expelled from school
4. Titan Strength Academy, Preston Technology Centre
It offers mindset and motivational thinking, alongside physical training. 'The centre has a 12-week course, consisting of two mandatory mindset workshops a week, and two to three physical training sessions a week.'Once a member has completed the course, there are options to continue.