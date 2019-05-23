Here are the most popular war memorials in Lancashire
Those who have fallen at the hands of war and conflict will never be forgotten and will be remembered all year round.
Here are a few of the most prominent war memorials in the county.
1. Preston Cenotaph
The Preston Cenotaph, in Market Square, is a monument to soldiers from Preston who died in World War I and II. Unveiled on June 13 1926, the memorial was designed by Sir Giles Gilbert Scott with sculptural work by Henry Alfred Pegram.
Blackpool War Memorial and Cenotaph was erected in 1923 to remember all those lost in conflict. It stands in a prominent position on Blackpool Promenade.'The cenotaph comprises a 30m tall granite obelisk on a square pedestal.
A large cenotaph mounted by stone globe and a metal figure of peace stands in Ashton Memorial Garden, in St Annes to commemorate the sacrifice of local people in the First and Second World Wars and subsequent conflicts.'Within the base, metal plaques have the dedication and names of the fallen.
Kirkham War Memorial is set inside the towns memorial garden which has 105 trees to commemorate the 105 Kirkham men lost in the Great War. It lists the names of soldiers who lost their lives. Kirkham Town Council put in a permanent arts installation of poppies in the memorial gardens last year to mark the centenary.