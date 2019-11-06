Here is a list of places in Lancashire to relax and unwind
Do you need a bit of time away from the noisy hustle and bustle?
Check out these tranquil spots.
1. Mandala Float Centre, Broughton
Mandala Float Centre offers sensory deprivation treatments.'The site has two isolation tanks and offers a range of holistic therapies, which are useful for alleviating existing conditions.
2. Sound Therapy
Sound therapy, or sound baths, involve lying or sitting down and listening to the vibrations of the sound waves. 'Try William Lee Sound Healing, in Penwortham or Mandala Yoga and Wellbeing, in Derby Street, Preston.
3. The sea, Fylde coast
Walk along Blackpool beach, or watch the waves crash against the sea wall at Anchorsholme. Rossall Point Watch Tower, in Fleetwood, is a great place to observe the harsh nature of the sea.
4. Ingleton Waterfalls, Carnforth
The five-mile trail follows a series of spectacular waterfalls, through ancient woodland, with views of the Lancashire and Yorkshire Dales.'Visit www.ingletonwaterfallstrail.co.uk.
