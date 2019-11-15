Aquariums

Here is a list of popular aquariums in Lancashire

Aquariums are great places to pass the time, marvelling at the hundreds of varieties of fish.

Check out these aquariums.

There are more than 2,000 marine animals to marvel at and visitors can talk a walk through the underwater tunnel and see sharks swim above. Youngsters can enjoy meeting creatures at the Rock Pool.

1. Sea Life Centre, Blackpool

The firm has been voted tropical fish trader of the year two years in a row by Tropical Fish UK.'The aquariums speciality lies in Corydoras and other Catfish.

2. Aqualife Leyland, in Southport Road, Leyland

The Aquarium People, located in Lancliffe Road, Preston, sells hundreds of fish, suitable for tanks and ponds.'It also has a range of reptiles on offer.

3. The Aquarium People, Preston

UK Aquatics specialises in marine fish and corals and has a selection of freshwater fish and live plants for people to buy.

4. UK Aquatic, Thornton Cleveleys

