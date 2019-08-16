Here is a recipe from Lancashire Cook Book: Second Helpings: Bowland braised beef and mash

Braised beef and mash is a firm favourite in many households.

The beef is sourced from Clark and Sons in Catforth, and the potatoes from Sunny Bank Farm in Hambleton.

The secret to this recipe is well-balanced seasoning with the use of a shallot, pancetta and sherry vinegar reduction.

Preparation time: 45 minutes | Cooking time: 4-5 hours | Serves: 4

Ingredients

FOR THE BEEF

1 medium onion, peeled

2 carrots

2 sticks of celery

3 cloves of garlic, peeled

Splash of oil

4 200g raw beef feather blade steaks (trimmed)

300ml red wine

3 black peppercorns

5 sprigs of thyme

2 bay leaves

30g tomato purée

Beef stock (stock cubes are good)

FOR THE CREAMED POTATO

1kg Maris Piper potatoes, peeled

Pinch of salt

100ml whole milk

100ml double cream

50g salted butter

FOR THE REDUCTION

3 large banana shallots

150g pancetta

50ml sherry vinegar

3 sprigs of tarragon and parsley, finely chopped

TO FINISH

25g salted butter

3 cloves of garlic

6 sprigs of thyme

Maldon salt, to season

300g seasonal vegetables

50g salted butter

Method

FOR THE BEEF

Chop all the vegetables into roughly 1cm slices then fry them in a pan with a little oil until soft and slightly browned.

Place into an ovenproof dish along with the feather blade steaks, red wine, peppercorns, thyme, bay, tomato purée and enough beef stock to cover everything.

Bring to a simmer on the hob then cook in the oven at 150°c for 4 to 5 hours.

Alternatively, place into a slow cooker on medium for 6 to 8 hours.

FOR THE CREAMED POTATO

Chop the potatoes into evenly sized pieces, cover with water in a saucepan, add a pinch of salt then boil until soft.

Drain and return to a dry pan over a medium heat, stirring continuously to avoid sticking. Pass the cooked

potatoes through a fine sieve then season with fine salt and stir in the milk, cream and butter. Transfer the

creamed potato to a piping bag and keep warm until serving.

FOR THE REDUCTION

Dice the shallots and pancetta separately. Place the pancetta into a heavy-bottomed pan and fry slowly.

The natural fats will come out so don’t use any oil.

Once the pancetta begins to crisp up, strain the fat into a bowl and set the pancetta aside.

Return the fat to the original pan then add the diced shallots.

Sweat until they are soft and translucent, then add the sherry vinegar.

This will deglaze the bottom of the pan. Reduce the vinegar until it’s almost all gone and the mixture looks like a jam.

Stir in the pancetta along with the chopped tarragon and parsley.

BACK TO THE BEEF

Once the beef is cooked, carefully remove it from the cooking liquor. It should feel very tender.

Reduce the cooking liquor in a wide pan by at least half.

Keep checking the taste and consistency. It should start to thicken, but gravy granules or other thickening agents can be added. Strain the sauce when you’re happy with the consistency.

TO FINISH

Pan fry the feather blade steaks in a splash of oil with the butter, garlic, thyme for 2 to 3 minutes on each side while continuously basting.

Remove from the pan once crispy and season with the Maldon salt.

Cook your preferred seasonal vegetables in the butter and enough water to cover them for 2 to 3 minutes until tender.

Add the shallot and pancetta reduction to the beef sauce and plate everything as pictured.