Here is how to look after your hair in the sun

Following last week’s column on looking after your hair and skin in the heat, Katie Wright catches up with three industry experts, who reveals more on how to protect your locks whether you’re at home or abroad.

Schwarzkopf Professional BC Bonacure Sun Protect Travel Kit, 15.70, available from Escentual.

“The sun and warmer climates can dry out the hair and cause split ends, and leave hair frizzy and difficult to style,” says Kerry Capewell, in-house hairdresser and technical adviser for Naturtint UK.

“Chlorine can significantly affect coloured hair, dulling blondes, reducing reds and even producing unsightly green tones.

“The sun can lighten hair and, in the case of coloured hair, fade the intensity of the shade significantly.”

Three experts offer their advice for keeping your locks looking lush this summer...

Wear a hat

1. Cover up

“Wear a hat as often as possible in the sun or, if you have longer hair, wear it in a bun so that much of the hair is covered,” says Capewell.

“If you’re spending time in the pool, wet your hair in the shower before you go for a swim. This ensures that the hair is saturated with unchlorinated water first.”

2. SPF for your strands

Label.m Sun Edition Travel Collection, 24.95, available from Label.m

Belle Cannan, co-founder of Salon Sloane, says: “The sun can also damage our hair and scalp, so use styling products with an SPF for extra protection as the weather heats up.

“The new Sisley Protective Hair Fluid protects against the harmful effects of the sun, sea and chlorine and can be applied to dry or damp hair before sun exposure.”

Sally-Ann Tarver, consultant trichologist at the Cotswold Trichology Centre, advises: “Apply a nutrient rich hair oil in the morning before you head to the beach to protect your hair from the sun, sea salt and chlorine, then wash it out when you return in the afternoon.”

3. Try Co-washing

This means occasionally skipping shampoo and only using a conditioner to keep hair super-hydrated.

Or add in a deep conditioning treatment once a week to lock in moisture.

4. Down your tools

“If you’re using heated styling tools in the evening, pop them on a lower heat as it’s less harsh and intense to the hair,” Capewell says, “Heat protectants, conditioning sprays and leave-in conditioners are also great, as they behave as a barrier between the hair and the heat, and restore lost moisture.”

Or avoid straighteners altogether

5. Invest in a treatment

“Investing in a hair mask is essential to help hair keep its moisture and shine, and to prevent breakage - overall, it will regenerate the hair,” says Cannan.

6. Soothe your scalp

If you do catch the sun and end up with a flaky scalp, rub coconut oil on your scalp and leave it in for an hour.

Shampoo your hair twice to remove the oil and clear your scalp of flakes.