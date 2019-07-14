Here is where to get the best bronzers

Katie Wright, of Press Association, gives her top tips on bronzers

Get the sunkissed look even when it’s cloudy with these glow-givers.

We’re not talking fake tan, however. These powders and creams for face, body or both, offer a temporary boost that washes off at the end of the day, so you don’t have to worry about exfoliation or developing time.

1. Chanel Limited Edition Duo Bronze Et Lumiere, £52 each, John Lewis

A limited-edition summer release, Chanel’s Duo Bronze Et Lumiere pairs a matte bronzer with a shimmering highlighter, so you can sweep across your face for all-over glow, or focus on the cheekbones for a sculpting effect. Choose from Clair, with a soft bronzer and pinky highlighter, or Medium, with a deeper bronzer and golden highlighter.

2. BareMinerals BarePro Glow Bronzer, £23 each

Do you prefer creme blusher to powder? Then you’ll love BareMinerals new liquid bronzer, which has a dewy, pearlescent sheen and comes in two shades, cool-toned Tan and warm-toned Warmth.

3. B. Bronzing Golden Mist, £9.99, Superdrug

An affordable but effective oil. The rose-gold shade looks lush on all skin tones.

4. Barry M Staycation Bronzer Palette, £5.99

Soft but highly pigmented, Barry M’s blushers are a major beauty bargain and this bronzer is too. Split into matte and shimmer shades, the peachy hues in the range are best for lighter skin tones.

5. Too Faced Natural Lust Satin Dual Tone Bronzer, £28, Cult Beauty

A two-part bronzer, this peacock-themed limited edition teams shimmery shades of tan and beige. Swirl a large kabuki brush over both to create a golden melange, or use them separately to contour.

6. Laura Mercier Sun Kissed Veil, £30, Feel Unique

There’s no brush required. You simply use your fingertips to tap it onto cheeks or mix a little with body lotion and smooth over your decollete.

7. Huda Beauty N.Y.M.P.H, £40, Cult Beauty

N.Y.M.P.H stands for Not Your Mama’s Panty Hose, because one coat of this blurring body highlighter makes it looks like you’re wearing satin stockings – but it’s not just for your

legs. Just sweep the shimmering liquid, which comes in three shades (Luna, Aphrodite and Aurora), anywhere you want a bit of extra illumination.

8. Iconic London Body Illuminator, £35

The lightweight metallic liquid comes in two shades, champagne-toned Original and Glow, a deep bronze.

9. Loveburst Glowtime Diamond Body Bronzing Spray, £20, Love Island Shop

This avocado oil-based spray delivers lots of hydration, a coppery colour, and pearlescent particles all in one. Spritz and blend for a villa-worthy glow.