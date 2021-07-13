Astonishing three-storey five-bed rural farmhouse with games room, modern interior, and self-contained annexe yours for £1.3m

On the market for £1.3m with Regan & Hallworth, this three-storey, five-bed property in Heskin has architectural elements which date back to the 1800s and features an open-plan lounge which opens to a bar and dining area, a huge games room, a bespoke kitchen with island, spacious reception rooms, a master bedroom with dressing room and en-suite, a detached triple garage and two stables, a self-contained detached annexe, and an acre of mature gardens. Take a look around...