Bucolic three-bed stone-built countryside home with lush gardens and sun room on the market for £435,000
A stone-built countryside home, this property is named Pleasant View for a reason.
Wednesday, 12th May 2021, 3:45 pm
On the market for £435,000 with Hunters, this three-bed Darwen property features a private gated driveway, three spacious reception rooms, a conservatory, a kitchen/diner, a sun room, three double bedrooms (two of which have en suites), a stone-built detached double garage, lush gardens, and country views. Take a look around...
Page 1 of 5