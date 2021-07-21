Classic 300-year-old Charnock Richard farmhouse with seven acres and original features on the market for £1.25m
Alder Hall Farm has a history dating back to the 16th century.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 11:31 am
On the market for £1.25m with Fine & Country, this breathtaking four-bed stone-built property features seven acres, exposed beams, a lake, outbuildings, a courtyard, a bespoke dining kitchen, a snug with an open fire, a master bedroom with en suite featuring a free-standing bath and walk-in rainfall shower, and landscaped gardens. Take a look around...
