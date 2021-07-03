Clean-cut, brand-new five-bed three-storey home with stunning kitchen and spacious interior on the market for £570,000
Part of a gated community, this property is as clean-cut as they come.
Saturday, 3rd July 2021, 9:16 am
Updated
Saturday, 3rd July 2021, 9:18 am
On the market for £569,999 with Arnold & Phillips, this five-bed, three-storey Leyland home is part of a new development and features gardens to the front, integral garage, modern family kitchen, bi-fold doors to the rear garden, spacious reception rooms and bedrooms, and decking in the private garden. Take a look around...
