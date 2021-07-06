Council in bid to remove travellers camped in a Preston park

Caravans parked on Haslam Park.

About a dozen caravans have arrived on the public parkland after getting through a security barrier. Moves are being made to move them on, according to a council chief.

“We are aware that a group of travellers have set up camp on Haslam Park having gained access to the site through the security barrier," said Coun Robert Boswell, the city council's cabinet member for environment and community safety.

“Officers from the council have visited the site to make contact with the group and we have commenced the process to remove the group from the site.