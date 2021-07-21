This image of a “German wasp” by Phil Kirk won the 2018 Wildlife Photography Competition, organised by Chorley & District Natural History Society

The Chorley Guardian is supporting the competition and will be on the judging panel.

David Morrison, Chair of Chorley & District Natural History Society (Chorley Nats), says: “Chorley Nats are looking forward to another bumper entry to our Annual Wildlife Photographic Competition.

“Our last competition saw over 80 super entries.

“This is not only birds and animals but also flora, fauna and landscapes taken within the Chorley geographical district.”

He continues: “The society is now 42 years old and we have a growing membership totalling 120.

“We organise walks, talks and an annual ‘Bio Blitz’ as well as recording sighting of wildlife in the area which is all so important when it comes to planning applications threatening our natural habitats.

Entries are now being invited for the competition, which closes on October 31.

The competition is open to residents of Chorley borough, and members of the Chorley & District Natural History Society

There are two sections – Open and Junior.

The junior entrants must be 16 or under on October 31 2021.

Photographs entered must have been taken in the Chorley area and must be of wildlife (animals, flowers, fungi etc).

The winning images will be selected by representatives of the Chorley Guardian and/or representatives of the Chorley and District Natural History Society.