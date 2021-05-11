Grand and private five-bed family home with modern interior and sprawling gardens on the market for £579,950
Sitting at the end of a private cul-de-sac, this Whittle-le-Woods home is certainly a stand-out property.
Tuesday, 11th May 2021, 3:51 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 11th May 2021, 4:37 pm
On the market for £579,950 with Redrose, this grand five-bed detached home features oak flooring and staircase, a modern kitchen/family room, a dining room, a large home study, three en suites off spacious bedrooms, a modern master bedroom with private en suite, and huge sprawling gardens. Take a look around...
