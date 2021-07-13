Homeless refuge planned for residential part of Preston

An application to turn a nine-bedroom student house in the Plungington area into a place for adults looking for a fresh start in life has been submitted to the city council.

The detached house in Villiers Street is currently vacant and Grolar Developments of Cheadle Hume wants permission to convert it to take in tenants who are "at risk of, or being supported out of, homelessness."

The firm says the property will be managed by Lotus Sanctuary, a community interest company which operates a portfolio of more than 800 units of supported housing across the UK "housing both men and women from backgrounds of rough sleeping, domestic violence, abuse and offending behaviour."

The vacant house in Villiers Street which could become a homeless refuge.

A report to the planning committee says that, if passed, the plan by Lotus Sanctuary is to offer stays of up to two years "to equip residents with the skills necessary to live independently through a programme called Passport to Independence."

Tenants will be supervised by staff visits during the day and there will be a security presence through the night.

"The proposed development will ultimately support Lotus Sanctuary's intention of housing and empowering vulnerable adults within Preston " says the planning report.

The idea is to "empower them to maintain their own tenancy and learn the skills to live independently."

Lotus Sanctuary says tenants will only come from referrals by either charity or local authority bodies. They will be governed by strict rules which will also cover the number of visitors allowed at the premises.