Modern three-bed city centre apartment featuring the iconic Booths bridge and open-plan design on the market for £190,000
This property is a newly redeveloped three-bed apartment incorporating the iconic Preston city centre Booths bridge.
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 12:30 pm
On the market for offers in excess of £190,000 with Michael Bailey Estate Agent (powered by Keller Williams), this property has been transformed into a modern apartment featuring an open-plan living area, a classy 21st century kitchen, a dining and lounge area lit by spotlights and LED lighting, an exposed brick chimney breast, the feature bridge, and three double bedrooms. Take a look around...
