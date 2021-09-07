New apartments will be 'something completely different' for Preston

But the Bishopgate Gardens project, delayed by the Covid pandemic, is still some way off welcoming its first residents.

The Heaton Group had hoped to have the place open in June, but that was put back to this month due to the limits placed on workers on site due to coronavirus.

No firm opening date has since been announced, but the company says it should be able to show potential residents around the state-of-the-art development in Ormskirk Road which is a renovation of two former Department of Work and Pensions blocks called Red Rose House and Elizabeth House, close to the city’s bus station.

Work continues on the Bishopgate Gardens complex.

A spokesperson for The Heaton Group, said: “The coming weeks will see us putting the final touches to the inside of the building so it lives up to our very high standards and we can start to show potential residents around, which we can’t wait for.

"We can then finish landscaping outside and completing the ground floor retail units so the city can see Bishopgate Gardens in all its glory.

“We’ll soon be able to announce who we’ve partnered with so far for the retail units and we are still on the lookout for local independent businesses to work with on the units we have remaining. Bishopgate Gardens will be something completely different for the city of Preston.”

The two adjoining blocks have been vacant since October 2018. Conversion work began in January 2020.