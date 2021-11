On the market for £1m with Savills, this three-bed detached Haighton home is approached by a carriage driveway and features a courtyard garden, a welcoming reception hall with a traditional staircase, a study with Victorian fireplace, a triple aspect dining room, a living room with marble fireplace, a breakfast kitchen with wine rack and island unit, an orangery garden room, a large master bedroom with en suite, a double garage, and gorgeous gardens. Take a look around...