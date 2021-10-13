On the market for £1.8m with Arnold & Phillips, this five-bed home dates back to just 2002 and features an indoor pool house with 9m pool and jacuzzi, 6.7 acres of land, equestrian facilities including a brick-built five-bay stable block and paddock, a games room with full-size snooker table and bar, a family kitchen and dining room, spacious bedrooms, and truly stunning gardens with decked patio area, large water feature, tennis court and an Amdega Cedar summer house. Take a look around...