Stone-built countryside farmhouse with classic features and enclosed private garden on the market for £850,000
This property also comes with around nine acres of land.
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 12:30 pm
On the market for £850,000 with Duckworths, this three-bed in Higher Wheelton to the north of Chorley is a stone-built farmhouse which features a detached double garage, a cosy family lounge, an extended garden room, a fitted kitchen, a master bedroom with en suite, and a private enclosed lawned garden. Take a look around...
Page 1 of 3