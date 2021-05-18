Credit:Duckworths

Stone-built countryside farmhouse with classic features and enclosed private garden on the market for £850,000

This property also comes with around nine acres of land.

By Jack Marshall, Reporter
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 12:30 pm

On the market for £850,000 with Duckworths, this three-bed in Higher Wheelton to the north of Chorley is a stone-built farmhouse which features a detached double garage, a cosy family lounge, an extended garden room, a fitted kitchen, a master bedroom with en suite, and a private enclosed lawned garden. Take a look around...









