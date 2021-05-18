Stunning four-bed family home with 21st century interior and views overlooking countryside fells on the market for £310,000
This is a classic family home.
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 3:45 pm
On the market for £310,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this four-bed detached property was built fewer than two years ago and features an integral single garage, two reception rooms, landscaped gardens, a CCTV security system, a modern kitchen/diner, a master bedroom with en suite, and views overlooking the local cricket ground towards the fells. Take a look around...
