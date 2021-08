On the market for £800,000 with Arnold & Phillips, this four-bed Euxton property features a modern finish throughout, an open-plan dining kitchen with integrated appliances and bi-fold doors to the rear garden, a feature wood and glass staircase, en suites off all four bedrooms, a family bathroom with freestanding bath, a double garage, and a landscaped rear garden with lawn, patio, and wooden gazebo. Take a look around...