How an Adlington dad ran a total of 1,000km to raise £1,000 for Derian House Children's Hospice in Chorley

A Chorley dad has run 1,000km in a year, raising £1,000 for Derian House Children’s Hospice.

Rick Ashton, of Adlington, completed 100 separate runs, including 24 events such as the Chorley 10K and the Manchester Half Marathon.

The 35-year-old was inspired to begin the challenge because he wanted to have a more active lifestyle and do something he had never done before.

David Robinson of Derian presents the medal to Rick Ashton

He had seen the valuable work that Derian House does for terminally ill children through his employer as Derian House was True Bearing's chosen charity for 2019.

The father-of-two said: “When I started the challenge, I had never run further than 5km in one go, and I worked out I needed to do 20km a week to complete the challenge.

“So, it wasn’t easy to go from that to running a lot every week. I’ve had to force myself to go out in really bad weather as well, anything from hail, to torrential rain. But Derian House is such a good cause and that’s what kept me going, that and family and friends.

Rick Ashton completing his 1,000k challenge in aid of Derian House, with his daughter Ella

“I am so grateful to the support that has been offered by True Bearing over the course of this challenge. They’ve helped me to promote my fund-raising and kept me motivated along the way.”

George Critchley, chairman of True Bearing Chartered Financial Planners, in Euxton, said: "We could not be prouder of Rick. He has completed a milestone challenge whilst juggling work and family life. Well done, Rick."

Rick has now signed up for the London Marathon in 2020 and will begin his training in January.