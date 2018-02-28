In pictures: Workout-athon for Rainbow House at Preston North End Club

Fitness fanatics raised more than £3,000 for a conductive education centre which supports children and adults with life limiting conditions.

More than 120 people packed into Preston North End Football Club for the fourth annual Rainbow House Workout-athon, which included three hours of energetic workouts including Clubbercise, Zumba Fitness, Insanity and Les Mills Body Combat and Body Attack. The event raised £3,365 for Rainbow House, in Mawdesley, with more money expected to come in through sponsorship.

Ben Blackman, chief executive of Rainbow House, said: “We are delighted with the success of this event and we are extremely grateful to everyone who gave up their time to support us, including the instructors, Ben Rose Estate Agents, Preston North End, North West Event Medical Solutions, T G Web Design and B & Home Store.”