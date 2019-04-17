Memories of Leyland Morris Men group

This photo of Leyland Morris Men in 1928 sparked a bit of interest when it was published in the Guardian last month.

Elizabeth Thistlethwaite, of Leyland, called in to say her dad, Edward ‘Ted’ Leyland was in the photo bottom row, second from the left.

The 76-year-old recalls: “Dad was in the Leyland Morris Men for a good few years before I was born.

“He was very proud of being a member and he was once in charge of leading them off.

“My mum, Mary, told me about the May Day festivals, with the May Queen. One year, he sat opposite mum.

“The Leyland Morris Men group had stopped for a few years. When it started again someone knocked on our door, asking if my dad would help them again.

“But my dad had a cerebral hemorrhage at the age of 54 and so he was too ill to do it. He died a few years later, of thrombosis, aged 58.”

Elizabeth, a mother-of-two, with one grandson and one great-grandson, adds Edward was a tackler at Brook Mill, following in his father’s footsteps, who was a manager at a mill at Seven Stars.

She adds: “My dad’s family was quite well off as his dad was a manager at the mill in Seven Stars. That’s how my dad started in the trade. It was not an easy thing to do. My dad was also a beautiful pianist, He learnt by ear and he used to play in pubs. He also sang at Blackpool Tower. People used to call him Bing.”

Reader Roy Smith also emailed in to let us know who was in the photo. Back row (left to right): Wilf Bretherton, Frank Parr, Walter Hilton, Jack Robinson, Frank Hilton, Jack Ritchie, Harry Threlfall

Middle row: Frank Moss, Fred Jones, Bill Gillett, Edwin Southworth, Harry Jones, Harry Eaves, Fred Cocker, Edward Watmaugh

Front row: George Thornley, Edward Leyland, Jimmy Grant (Team Leader), Sid Swales, Jack Watkinson, Herbert Streeton. Many thanks to Elizabeth and Roy for their contributions.