Neighbours fear for their homes after roof gable collapses on 4-year-old Buckshaw Village house

Homeowners are urgently seeking answers from house builders after a roof gable suddenly collapsed on a four-year-old property in Buckshaw Village.

The gable end of a terraced home in Byers Walk, near Tesco, came crashing down at around 4pm on Monday (January 13).

Housebuilder Prospect Homes blamed "extreme weather conditions" for the collapse

Housebuilder Prospect Homes said the home had suffered structural damage due to 'extreme weather conditions'.

Byers Walker had to be shut to traffic after the sudden collapse caused the wall to shed its bricks and breeze blocks across a section of road.

The property, situated on a one way access road between Ordnance Road and Barnes Wallis Way, was built in 2016.

Prospect said it is conducting a 'thorough investigation' in to the incident.

The gable end of a home in Byers Walk, Buckshaw Village, came crashing down at around 4pm on Monday (January 13)

No-one was injured, but the dramatic collapse has alarmed homeowners in the area.

Faith Marriott MBE, a freelance consultant in criminal justice, lives in a home backing onto the affected property.

"I wasn’t at home when it occurred but my neighbour heard it come crashing down", said Faith.

"I was very surprised because it definitely wasn't windy.

The collapse led to bricks and breeze blocks crashing down into a neighbouring access road

"I believe on the night the resident wasn’t able to stay there as it wasn't safe.

"Scaffolding is now up but I note that the gable side showed no indication of being keyed into anything.

"My home is not a Prospect, but my neighbour lives near there in a Prospect home and she said she’s had a lot of problems and wants answers.

"It is very alarming."

Prospect Homes said its inspectors are conducting a "thorough investigation" into the worrying incident

In images taken of the stricken home, heaps of rubble can be seen strewn across an access road at the rear of the property.

On Wednesday morning (January 15), the home had been clad in scaffolding as inspectors in hi-vis jackets attended.

A spokesperson at Prospect Homes said: “A home at the Buckshaw Village development suffered structural damage following extreme weather conditions earlier this week.”

“Thankfully no one was injured and our experts are conducting a thorough investigation.”

Chorley Council have been approached for comment.