Nostalgia: Camping with St James’ Guides

Camping with the Girl Guides was all sorts of fun.

Margaret Broomhead, of Chorley, attended St James’ Guides and loved every minute of it.

She is pictured kneeling down on the left at Tewitfield Guide Camp, near Carnforth, in 1965.

She was aged 14 and attended St Albans School (now Albany High).

The now 67-year-old, who has two children and three grandchildren, recalls: “I really enjoyed the camping as the trips were really well organised.

“I have really fond memories of going away. My mum and dad could not afford to go on holiday, so for me to go camping was really good.

“We did all sorts and learnt a lot of new skills to do with camping, guiding and trekking, such as putting a tent up, learning how to cook and keep warm.

“I remember on one trip, to Windermere, we had to get milk out of the lake. When it was my turn, the milk churn had floated to the middle of the lake and I couldn’t get it.”

Margaret adds some of the other girl guides helped to raise money for uniforms.

She says: “Looking back at the photo made me laugh as I was wearing a cardigan my mum knitted for me. When clothes got worn out we used to unpick it and unwind it and then knit a new item.”

After leaving school, Margaret was a medical secretary at a hospital and left to have her children.

She then took up a voluntary role as a swimming teacher and after 18 years of doing it as a hobby, she set up her own swim school - Keep on Swimming.