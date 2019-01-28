Nostalgia: Chorley’s first married Carnival Queen

Janice Platt was the first married women to be crowned Chorley’s Carnival Queen.

The now-62-year-old from Whittle-le-Woods held the title in 1981 and over the course of a year, she attended many events and helped to raise money for local charities.

Janice, who has one daughter and one granddaughter, can recall the day she was chosen as Carnival Queen.

She says: “We had to go to a selection evening at the Royal Oak, where we were interviewed by the compere and we talked about charity work.

“We all had to look smart on the night.

“Later that evening, the queen was chosen and it was me. I was so excited.

“I was the first Carnival Queen to be married.

“I wore a red velvet cloak, embroidered with the crest of Chorley, which was made by my aunt, who had been trained by nuns in Ireland to do embroidery.”

Janice adds she loved her role of Carnival Queen and supporting various charities.

She says: “I was very busy and there was a lot of weekend work, attending different carnivals and charity events.

“We raised thousands of pounds for charities.

“I got to meet so many different people from different areas and backgrounds.

“I have always done a lot for charity, especially for people who are mentally handicapped.

“I really enjoy it.”

This photograph was found in our archives and was featured in the Guardian last month.

Janice is pictured with Chorley’s Carnival Princess, Estelle Dootson, at Howard Arms, Chorley, in 1981.

Also on the picture is Eva Montgomery, third on the right, wearing glasses, who worked with Chorley Council and the Mayor of Chorley.

She adds: “We did a lot of activities at the Howard Arms that year.

“This particular photograph was of us handing a cheque over to local charities from our carnival committee.

“Seeing this photo in the paper has brought back lots of memories, which is absolutely fantastic.”