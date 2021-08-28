Can you snap a calendar shot of Preston's Guild Wheel to mark its 10th birthday?

And already plans are in place to mark the anniversary with a special calendar of the decade, showing the 21-mile greenway around the city in all its glory.

The Friends of the Guild Wheel have launched an appeal for photographs to show the picturesque route's many faces throughout the year.

They are looking for shots, from January to December, which best illustrate the splendour of the Guild Wheel through the seasons.

Winter's scene on the Guild Wheel.

"We’re hoping Guild Wheel users can capture every month of the year and submit photos in plenty of time for the ten-year celebration," said committee member Robert McDougall.

"I can’t believe that it’s almost 10 years since the Guild Wheel opened in 2012. It is a fantastic asset for Preston and continues to be extremely popular with cyclists, walkers and runners.

"I know that during the pandemic the Guild Wheel has been a great source of solace for many people and being able to get out and exercise locally has really helped with everyone’s fitness, both physically and mentally."

The calendar will be published for 2023, but will be on sale before the end of next year, with proceeds going towards Guild Wheel maintenance and upgrades. It will be the third produced by the group, following on from the success of the 2016 and 2020 editions.

Solitary jogger caught on camera.

The organisers want the 2023 one to show how the route has developed over the years, especially with the changes which have taken place in the north of Preston where vast numbers of new homes have been built since it was first opened.

So the committee will consider including photographs from previous years, some of which may already have featured in the two earlier calendars.

"The Guild Wheel has seen quite a lot of housing and road development in recent years and we continue to work closely with Preston City and Lancashire County Councils to protect, develop and improve the route wherever possible," explained Robert.

"We’ve now got numerous tributes along the Guild Wheel with Mike Atkins Way and the recently opened Memorial Garden to Peter Ward.

Blossom time on the Wheel.

"It means a great deal to all the committee that the Guild Wheel is still as popular as ever 10 years on and we hope this will continue long in to the future."

Photos can be emailed to [email protected]