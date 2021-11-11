First step taken towards creating new wildflower meadows in popular Cuerden Valley Park

In summer, The Friends of Cuerden Valley Park launched it's Polly and Nator Wildflower Planting Appeal, aiming to cover 2,000 square metres of wildflowers across areas of the park.

They set out to raise £3,000 to cover the costs, with supporters being encouraged to donate £3 for each 'virtual' bag of seeds.

The seeding taking place

So far, more than £2,000 has been raised, and last week, a crowd of volunteers, staff, trustees and Friends gathered to help sow the first native wildflower seeds in the Wigan Road Car Park areas.

A spokesman for the campaign said: "Thank you to all who have supported this appeal. We can't wait to see the park in bloom next year.

"It's not too late to support us and allow us to complete this project. Just £3 will buy a virtual bag of seeds and help us plant even more wildflowers."

Donations are also accepted at the till in Cuerden View Cafe

The next sowing will take place in the Spring at several select areas across the park.