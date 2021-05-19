Here are five of the best outdoor activities in Lancashire

1.

Anderton Centre, New Road, Anderston, Chorley Fancy hiring a kayak or stand up paddle board for a paddle on the reservoir... You may also be looking for somewhere to use your own SUP or kayak. (They don’t allow inflatables excluding SUPS.) The Pay and Play sessions are just £12 per person, which includes all safety equipment. All sessions are supervised rentals, no formal instruction is given. Participants will be limited to an area of the reservoir, and only suitable activities will be available, mainly stand up paddle boarding and sit on top kayaking. To book visit https://andertoncentre.co.uk/fun/pay-play/