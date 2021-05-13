Parkrun events across Lancashire set to restart next month

Parkrun, which organises free, weekly 5k runs across the country, has been asking landowners to confirm permission for the events recommencing after Covid-19 restrictions were eased.

The events were allowed from March 29, but Parkrun bosses decided to delay their restart until coronavirus rates dropped lower, and more people had been vaccinated.

Preston Council has given permission for a run in Avenham and Miller Parks, Blackpool Council has approved the run in Stanley Park, and the Heritage Trust for the North West has approved the Lytham Hall Parkrun. There is also permission to restart Haigh Woodland Park Parkrun, near Wigan.

A Parkrun event in Haigh Woodland Park

Parkrun has not yet had formal permission to restart runs on Morecambe promenade, Fleetwood promenade or Lancaster's Williamson Park, but news on these venues is expected soon.

The Cuerden Valley Park run will not continue after trustees of the park removed permission in a row over funding.

Nick Pearson parkrun Global CEO said: “The benefits, particularly now, of getting active, together, far outweigh the close-to-zero risk of virus transmission in outdoor settings.